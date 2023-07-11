UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UPM-Kymmene Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.60.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Trading Up 0.3 %

UPMMY opened at $30.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $39.09.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

