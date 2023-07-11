Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.60

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.37, with a volume of 1910178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.08. Upstart had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $102.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,514 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $42,028.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $42,028.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $48,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,804,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,268 over the last 90 days. 18.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 18.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.