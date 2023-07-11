VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 624,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 670,947 shares.The stock last traded at $314.09 and had previously closed at $310.49.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Oil Services ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

