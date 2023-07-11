Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 534,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,347,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.87. 313,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,746. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $162.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.07.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.