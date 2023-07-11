Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises about 1.1% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Caprock Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $13,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 58,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.71. The company had a trading volume of 164,760 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.59.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

