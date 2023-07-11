Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 9.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $46,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,728,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,044,829. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

