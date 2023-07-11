Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lowered by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after buying an additional 9,366,623 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 9,166,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,861,000.

VEA traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,044,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.14.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

