Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 6.5% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $33,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,614. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.11 and its 200-day moving average is $246.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

