Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Lifted by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.4% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after buying an additional 4,035,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after buying an additional 3,242,830 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.79. The stock had a trading volume of 92,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,378. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

