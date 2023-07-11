Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $623,999,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,611,000 after purchasing an additional 425,844 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after purchasing an additional 193,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,924,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MGK stock opened at $232.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.00. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $236.42. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

