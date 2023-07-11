Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Increased by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $221.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.30. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

