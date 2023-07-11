Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $140.55. 79,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,177. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average is $136.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

