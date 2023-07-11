Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Position Cut by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $9,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.
Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.35. 186,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,986. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32.
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
