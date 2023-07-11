Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 920,965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,882 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $529,864,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.32. 1,133,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,305,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.89.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

