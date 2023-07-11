Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 174.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,231,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.89. 42,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,526. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $188.23 and a 12-month high of $237.97.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
