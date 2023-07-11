Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) is Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 368.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,427 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 4.5% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VIOV traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.52. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $92.20.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.