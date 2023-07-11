Velas Price Reaches $0.0130 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $32.10 million and approximately $472,596.30 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00044802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,472,983,198 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

