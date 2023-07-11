Vertcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $37,506.32 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $37,506.32 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,647.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.36 or 0.00317688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.59 or 0.00895957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013011 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.78 or 0.00534396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00061496 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00130938 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,165,497 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

