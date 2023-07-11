Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 135.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 30.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 0.85. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.07 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

