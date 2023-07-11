VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,377,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,410 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $44,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in VICI Properties by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $31.61. 1,178,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,612,184. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

