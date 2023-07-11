Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 80,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,700. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIO. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.