Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NCZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. 484,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,997. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 30,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 182,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

