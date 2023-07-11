Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NCV stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $4.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

