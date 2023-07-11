Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NCV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. 422,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,623. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $4.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,654,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after buying an additional 772,557 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,378,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,799,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 301,389 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 219,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 96,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

