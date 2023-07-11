Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,997. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92.
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
