Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,997. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,995 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,190 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the period.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

