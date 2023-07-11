Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:VGI opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
