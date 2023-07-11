Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VGI opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 51.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares during the period.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

