Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Announces €0.13 Dividend

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of €0.13 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Volta Finance Price Performance
Shares of VTA opened at GBX 4.98 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.09. The company has a market cap of £1.82 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.92. Volta Finance has a one year low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 33.95 and a quick ratio of 15.15.
About Volta Finance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Volta Finance
- Insiders Are Buying Consolidated Edison
- Earnings vs. Headwinds: Mixed Signals For S&P’s 2023 Performance
- WD-40 Company Unsticks The Wheels Of Growth
- Pullback Creates an Opportunity for ‘The Amazon of Latin America’
- Could CAVA Be The Next Chipotle? Here’s How Close It Gets
Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.