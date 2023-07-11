Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Announces €0.13 Dividend

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of €0.13 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of VTA opened at GBX 4.98 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.09. The company has a market cap of £1.82 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.92. Volta Finance has a one year low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 33.95 and a quick ratio of 15.15.

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

