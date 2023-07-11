VRES Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.27 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the dollar. VRES has a total market capitalization of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019004 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,628.89 or 0.99972295 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars.

