Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 680,463 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 659,701 shares.The stock last traded at $5.05 and had previously closed at $4.92.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
