Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Buys 530 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Northern Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

NTRS traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.61. The stock had a trading volume of 194,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,368. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.77.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

