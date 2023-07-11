Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.6% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 15,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.80. The stock had a trading volume of 564,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,369. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

