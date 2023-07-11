Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,729,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after buying an additional 160,466 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $658,370,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.28. 578,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,072. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

