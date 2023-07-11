Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $625,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,407 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.28. 1,575,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,889,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.97.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.16.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

