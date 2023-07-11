Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 125,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 16.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 498.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX traded up $4.04 on Tuesday, hitting $255.73. 437,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,752. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.12 and a 200 day moving average of $215.38. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $255.81. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.11.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

