Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Purchases 389 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 3.8% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after acquiring an additional 364,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,577,000 after purchasing an additional 74,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $7.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $445.18. The stock had a trading volume of 837,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.