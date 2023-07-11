Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Sells 250 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV cut its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 98,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,617. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.56. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GXO. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.53.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.