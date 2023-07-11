Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Takes $1.34 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.93. 577,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.85 and a 200-day moving average of $195.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

