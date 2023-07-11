Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,814,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,866 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 398.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,143,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after purchasing an additional 913,950 shares during the period. QVIDTVM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,044,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 192.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Free Report

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.