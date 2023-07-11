Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.61. The stock had a trading volume of 624,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,072. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.71. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

