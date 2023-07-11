Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Lowered to $43.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $39.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.58. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 305.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Recommended Stories

