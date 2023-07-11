Westwood Management Corp IL Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Westwood Management Corp IL reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in American Express were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $2.74 on Tuesday, reaching $174.45. 677,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,788. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.22.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

