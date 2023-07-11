Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 27,916 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Westwood Management Corp IL reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,916 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises approximately 2.0% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $15,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $202.66. The stock had a trading volume of 566,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,733. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $203.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.31.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

