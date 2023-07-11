Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Buys 417,603 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,336,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,603 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust accounts for approximately 2.5% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Medical Properties Trust worth $10,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,473,061. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $17.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

