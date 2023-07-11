Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Hits New 52-Week High at $119.77

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $119.77 and last traded at $119.36, with a volume of 21542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

Woodward Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.98%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock valued at $602,974. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

