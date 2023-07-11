Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys Shares of 25,638 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,580.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,741,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,678 shares of company stock worth $14,528,821. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.97. 870,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,195,938. The company has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.