Wright Investors Service Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,754 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.17. 506,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,287. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.20. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.