Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.85. 2,410,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,838,766. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.57 and its 200-day moving average is $119.11. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.