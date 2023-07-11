Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $10.23 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 2.9% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.3 %

BMY traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,561,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075,763. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $62.12 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

