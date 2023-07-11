Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,629. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.