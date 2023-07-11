Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 51,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,148,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 315.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT traded up $3.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $455.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

